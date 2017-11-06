N.B. volunteer fire department appealing for return of stolen life-saving gear

The volunteer fire department in Bouctouche, N.B., is appealing for the return of life-saving gear stolen from their fire hall this weekend.

RCMP say the break-in happened sometime on the evening of Nov. 3 and the early hours of Nov. 4 at the fire hall on Irving Boulevard.

READ: Arson ruled out in Bouctouche fire that claimed the lives of two people

According to a Facebook post from the fire department, the thieves took a 3/4-ton truck, two sets of jaws of life equipment, and three power saws. An updated post from the fire department on Sunday said the truck had been located and was in “good shape.”

Photos on their page show a damaged garage door and broken glass inside the fire hall. The fire department also says the nearby Cocagne Fire Department is lending them a jaws-of-life in the meantime.

The Facebook post about the theft has been shared over 2,200 times, prompting community members to join and implore for the gear’s return.

Troy Matchett, the senior pastor at Grace Church in Bouctouche, is inviting whoever took the gear to return it at the church.

“This could be needed at any moment, it could even be needed for you or your family,” Matchett wrote in his appeal on Facebook. “Drop it back at the fire department or at Église de la Grâce/Grace Church at the front or back door, we will find it and return it.”

Matchett told Global News the theft has sparked an outcry in the town, and he believes those who took the gear have already seen the online appeals.

WATCH: Bouctouche Farmers Market destroyed by fire

“My message would be everyone makes bad decisions and this is a chance to take a bad decision and make it into a good decision and return it for this community and for the people that are going to need this,” he said.

According to the RCMP, the stolen equipment is specifically made to be used by fire departments and all the gear have the letters “BFD” spray-painted on them.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Southeast District RCMP at 506-523-4611 or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Follow @RebeccaLau