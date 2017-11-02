Mount Norquay ski hill set to open Friday

Albertans who have been waiting for snow so they can break out their skis and snowboards are in luck — the slopes will be open at Mount Norquay this weekend.

The ski resort is the first to open in Canada this winter, according to a news release sent out Thursday, after the hill saw 27 centimetres of snow overnight Wednesday.

The Cascade lift will be running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Starting Saturday, Nov. 4, it will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

The resort is offering early pricing on lift tickets: $29 for adults, $24 for youth/senior passes and $17 for children. From midnight Friday until Sunday, fall season pass holders will also be able to use their passes to enjoy the hill.

The resort underwent $1.5 million worth of upgrades ahead of the 2017/18 season, including new washrooms, rental gear and chairlift upgrades.

Mount Norquay’s snow tube park is also expected to open on Friday, Dec. 1.