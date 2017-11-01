Metro Vancouver could see snowfall starting Thursday afternoon

Metro Vancouver and the surrounding region could see some snow on the ground at higher elevations starting Thursday and moving into Friday morning, as winter-like conditions take over B.C.’s South Coast.

The Fraser Valley and Howe Sound both have the potential to see snow fall on the ground, along with higher elevations throughout the rest of the South Coast region — specifically, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, according to a weather alert from Environment Canada.

Only a few centimetres are expected.

Lower elevations could see snow too, but it’s not expected to pile up the ground, the alert added.

There’s better news for people who want to ski and snowboard in Whistler, however. The resort community is set to see two centimetres on Wednesday night and another 10 centimetres on Thursday.

Meanwhile, mountain highways that are located east of Hope can expect anywhere between 10 and 30 centimetres of snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heading further east, the Central Interior, Thompson, Columbia, Cariboo and Chilcotin regions are set to see their “first blast of winter” in the next couple of days, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency said an Arctic front is expected to move over the Central Interior on Wednesday night before it moves south and into the Columbia region overnight.

Flurries are expected to spread south and west as the front moves along. The front is also expected to bring northerly winds blowing at up to 60 km/h, which could blow snow into certain exposed areas, Environment Canada said.