Snow possible for B.C. interior and some areas of the Lower Mainland this week

The warmer, sunnier October days seem to be coming to an end.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says a dramatic change in weather conditions is on the horizon for all of British Columbia.

But not yet.

Monday is another stellar day across most of B.C. with temperatures on the south coast again soaring into the mid-teens.

However, Madryga says much colder Arctic air will begin surging southward to cover the central B.C. interior on Wednesday. Showers will develop on the south coast at that time, along the leading edge of the cooler air.

By later Thursday, a fresh blanket of snow will cover most of the interior, and freezing levels will drop sharply on the south coast.

By late Thursday and through Friday morning, wet snowfall is a definite possibility in areas of the Lower Mainland, mainly above 300 meters, says Madryga.

Closer to sea level, it is not out of the question to expect at least some showers of mixed rain and snow at that time as well.

Madryga adds it appears that drier air will follow for the weekend on the south coast, but it will remain chilly.