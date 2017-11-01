Human remains found on farm near Salmon Arm identified as missing teen

Human remains discovered on a farm on Salmon River Road in the Salmon Arm area have been identified as Traci Genereaux.

The 18-year-old was last heard from on May 29 earlier this year.

In a release, RCMP confirmed the remains were those of Genereaux.

“The RCMP, notified Traci’s family today and they continue to be provided support from our victim assistance workers,” read the release.

She was one of at least five women that have gone missing along the stretch between Vernon and Sicamous in the last 20 months.

The remains were identified amid a massive search of a 24-acre farm property where 37-year-old Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is one of the residents.

Police have not said whether Sagmoen is considered a suspect in connection with the search of the farm. He is facing six charges, unrelated to the search, for pulling a gun on a sex trade worker.

RCMP say no charged have been laid in connection to Genereaux’s death, which is being treated as suspicious.

~With files from Simon Little, Rumina Daya