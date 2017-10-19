Police search property on Salmon River Road in north Okanagan

RCMP are staying tight-lipped about what prompted them to search a Salmon River Road property on Thursday.

Police only said that they executed a search warrant “in relation to an ongoing investigation.”

“No further information is being released at this time, in order to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigations,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a media release.

However, last Friday police issued a warning related to Salmon River Road after a woman was allegedly threatened with a firearm earlier this year.

Police said a man and woman used a “website utilized by escorts and sex workers” to arrange a meeting in the area of Salmon River Road.

“The victim reported to police, that upon arriving at the agreed upon location in her own vehicle, the male suspect produced a firearm and threatened her. The victim was able to flee the scene unharmed,” said Moskaluk.

READ MORE: Okanagan sex workers warned after woman allegedly threatened with firearm

The 2200 block of Salmon River Road, where police are searching, also runs parallel to Yankee Flats Road.

Both Ashley Simpson, 32, and Deanna Wertz, 46, were living on Yankee Flats Road before they disappeared separately in 2016.

READ MORE: ‘They are not forgotten’: walk planned for missing north Okanagan women

Police have said foul play may have been a factor in Simpson’s disappearance.

RCMP declined to comment on whether their search is connected to either the public warning or the disapperances.