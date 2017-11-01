Northern Saskatchewan school placed on lockdown after threats made

A man is facing a number of charges after a northern Saskatchewan school was placed under a lockdown.

La Ronge RCMP said a man was making threats outside of Senator Myles Venne School on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band on Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Regina school briefly in lockdown after disturbance

Safety protocols were enacted at the school and it was placed on lockdown as officers searched the area.

Police tracked a suspect to a home a few blocks away and took a man into custody.

A pellet gun was found in the home.

Tommy Lavallee, 29, is charged with assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm, using a firearm in a careless manner, carrying a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public safety, intimidation by using threats of violence against a person, mischief and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Lavallee, who is from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, remains in custody and will appear in La Ronge provincial court on Nov. 2.

READ MORE: Saskatoon school placed under brief perimeter lockdown

No injuries were reported.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band is approximately 355 kilometres north of Saskatoon.