Canada
October 31, 2017 1:33 pm

Saskatoon school placed under brief perimeter lockdown

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

W.P. Bate Community School placed under brief perimeter lockdown after weapons call in the area.

File / Global News
A Saskatoon elementary school was placed under a brief perimeter lockdown Tuesday morning.

Police had been called to the 200-block of Avenue X South after receiving a report a man was chasing another man with a gun following a physical altercation.

W.P. Bate Community School was placed on a perimeter lockdown as officers investigated.

A search of the area failed to turn up anyone and the perimeter lockdown has been lifted.

Police have few details about the suspects other than they were dressed in black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

