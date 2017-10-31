Rick Zamperin: Dodgers and Astros making a bid for best World Series ever

After a much needed day off so we could all catch our breath, the World Series resumes Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The Astros took a 3-2 series lead on the Dodgers Sunday night after an epic 13-12 extra-innings victory in Houston.

The Dodgers and Astros have combined to hit 22 home runs in this series, the most in big league history.

The 22 World Series taters are among the 101 longballs that have been hit this post-season, also an MLB record, and that’s after batters set a regular season home-run record this year as well.

Sometimes, we’re too quick to anoint something or someone, as the best ever.

And as tempting as it is, I will stop short of calling this year’s Fall Classic the best ever.

Yes, there have been some dramatic moments, numerous lead changes, big-time clutch hits and superb pitching performances in the 2017 MLB final, but many of the past 100-plus World Series have had the same.

I’ll use the 1993 Blue Jays-Phillies World Series as “Exhibit A,” complete with the wild 15-14 Game 4 win by Toronto at old Veterans Stadium, and of course, Joe Carter’s series clinching walkoff homer.

Let’s just appreciate this year’s World Series for what it is — a great matchup of two excellent teams.