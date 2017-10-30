680 CJOB listeners donate candy for Safe Halloween

The Indian and Métis Friendship Centre (IMFC) is hosting their Safe Halloween on Tuesday, and during their preparations for the event, they noticed they were short on candy.

They put the word out for donations, and 680 CJOB listeners responded in droves.

Greg Mackling and Brett Megarry of Mackling and Megarry dropped off the donated candy to the Friendship Centre on Monday morning. They estimate the station brought at least 2,500 pieces of candy – and there was more dropped off directly at IMFC.

Cal Swan, volunteer media coordinator at IMFC, said these donations are much-needed.

“We’re averaging about 2,000 children that’ll come through here,” he said. “It used to be only 600, 800, 1200 [children], but now it’s up to 2,000, 2,500 children.”

Executive director Garrett Courchene is similarly pleased to witness such strong support from Winnipeggers.

“To see all the people coming in to help us out, it’s beautiful,” Courchene said.

“It just shows the community coming together.”

Swan notes that it isn’t just Winnipeg residents dropping things off. He said there are others, bringing candy and various items that can be given out during the year, coming by the centre.

“People from out of town are even supplying donations, stuff like artwork and designs,” Swan said. “I’ve got a guy coming here in the next hour who’s dropping off three big plywood paintings from Selkirk.”

IMFC’s Safe Halloween is happening Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 45 Robinson St. in the North End, although Swan expects it to begin half an hour early and run half an hour later than predicted.