October 27, 2017 9:43 am
Updated: October 27, 2017 10:06 am

Wintery blast in Winnipeg sees 97 vehicles in crashes

By Reporter  CJOB

A five car collision on the Donald Bridge slowed traffic down significantly last night.

Zahra Premji/Global News
Thursday’s snow and wind meant Winnipeg’s driving conditions turned treacherous when it came time to commute home.

At around 6 p.m. on Thursday, police began receiving reports of numerous car collisions around the city.

Of the 15 crashes, 14 happened on bridges, leading police to temporarily close the majority of the city’s bridges and encourage the public to take alternate routes.

WATCH: A Global viewer submitted this video of the scene on the south perimeter

All in all, 97 vehicles were involved in collisions across Winnipeg, with 55 needing to be towed away from the scene of the crash.

No one was seriously injured, although seven adults and two infants were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Roughly 30 police units were deployed to collisions at the busiest time, and the affected bridges reopened once they had been sanded, about four hours after they were shut.

Winnipeg police remind drivers to slow down and use caution when driving in icy conditions.​

