Wintery blast in Winnipeg sees 97 vehicles in crashes

Thursday’s snow and wind meant Winnipeg’s driving conditions turned treacherous when it came time to commute home.

At around 6 p.m. on Thursday, police began receiving reports of numerous car collisions around the city.

Of the 15 crashes, 14 happened on bridges, leading police to temporarily close the majority of the city’s bridges and encourage the public to take alternate routes.

All in all, 97 vehicles were involved in collisions across Winnipeg, with 55 needing to be towed away from the scene of the crash.

No one was seriously injured, although seven adults and two infants were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Roughly 30 police units were deployed to collisions at the busiest time, and the affected bridges reopened once they had been sanded, about four hours after they were shut.

Winnipeg police remind drivers to slow down and use caution when driving in icy conditions.​