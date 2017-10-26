Manitoba weather
October 26, 2017 11:02 am
Updated: October 26, 2017 11:52 am

Winter weather felt across Manitoba Thursday

By Online Producer  Global News

High winds and wet snow have caused outages and blustery conditions all across the province, including downtown Winnipeg.

Facebook / Jose Frazzao
The first day of winter doesn’t come until December 21, but for most of southern Manitoba and parts of Northwest Ontario, it feels like it has arrived.

Weather warnings have been issued all across the southern part of the province, from Dauphin and Swan River to the Whiteshell, from Brandon to Steinbach.

A special weather statement was also issued for the greater Winnipeg area, including Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Beausejour.

Manitoba Roads reports the weather has caused problems on roadways and cautions motorists to slow down and adjust for weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Manitoba Hydro crews have been dealing with outages across the region Thursday morning, including near the Winnipeg airport.

Power was restored in Carberry and crews have been monitoring for outages in and around Morden. As wind and freezing rain conditions continue, more outages are possible.

High winds, sleet, snow and rain blasted commuters on their way into Winnipeg.

GALLERY: Global News viewers have been sharing their photos.

Facebook-Jackie Touchette_Richer

Richer

Facebook / Jackie Touchette
Facebook_Patricia Pasichnyk_GilbertPlains

Gilbert Plains

Facebook / Patricia Pasichnyk
facebook_Lenore Berry_Cypress River

Cypress River

Facebook / Lenore Berry
Facebook_Babcha Dawn_downtown

Downtown Winnipeg Thursday morning.

Facebook / Babcha Dawn
facebook_Cindy Choken_Peguis

Peguis

Facebook / Cindy Choken
Facebook_Crystal Smith_GrandBeach

Grand Beach

Facebook / Crystal Smith
facebook_AnyssaWood
facebook_Craig Ferguson_Kenora

Kenora

Facebook / Craig Ferguson
facebook_Kayla Balko_SwanRiver

Swan River

Facebook / Kayla Balko

