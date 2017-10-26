Winter weather felt across Manitoba Thursday

The first day of winter doesn’t come until December 21, but for most of southern Manitoba and parts of Northwest Ontario, it feels like it has arrived.

Weather warnings have been issued all across the southern part of the province, from Dauphin and Swan River to the Whiteshell, from Brandon to Steinbach.

A special weather statement was also issued for the greater Winnipeg area, including Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Beausejour.

Manitoba Roads reports the weather has caused problems on roadways and cautions motorists to slow down and adjust for weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Manitoba Hydro crews have been dealing with outages across the region Thursday morning, including near the Winnipeg airport.

Power was restored in Carberry and crews have been monitoring for outages in and around Morden. As wind and freezing rain conditions continue, more outages are possible.

#mboutage 2/2 Help us respond: if you have an outage report at https://t.co/z0gMjqGAbS. And, please stay away from downed power lines. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 26, 2017

High winds, sleet, snow and rain blasted commuters on their way into Winnipeg.

