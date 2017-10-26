Weather warnings in effect for some parts of southern Manitoba

Environment Canada has issued weather advisories Thursday morning for parts of southern Manitoba.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for areas such as Dauphin, Sprague, Ste. Rose, Swan River, Riding Mountain National Park and the Whiteshell.

Weather warnings are also in effect for communities such as Brandon, Killarney, Morden, Winkler, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

The City of Winnipeg is under a special weather statement as well as Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Beausejour.

Environment Canada estimates between five to 20 centimeters of snow is expected in the southern regions with winds gusting into the 80 kilometers an hour range, which could make visibility difficult on the roads.

The snow is coming from an Alberta clipper that’s moving through North Dakota. Environment Canada says it will bring rain to the province that will transition to snow early Thursday morning.

It’s expected to taper off in the evening as the clipper moves through Minnesota.