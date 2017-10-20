Blake Wheeler scores 200th NHL goal in Winnipeg Jets 4-3 win over Minnesota Wild

WINNIPEG – Captain Blake Wheeler scored the 200th goal of his NHL career with six minutes left in the third period to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Wheeler’s first goal of the season also helped Jets head coach Paul Maurice record his 600th win as an NHL head coach. He’s the 17th coach to reach that milestone.

The Wild turned the puck over just outside their blue line and Kyle Connor fed a pass to Wheeler, who used a deke to beat goalie Devin Dubnyk at 13:14.

Wheeler’s score made up for a disallowed Winnipeg goal midway through the period.

Jets centre Mark Scheifele appeared to have poked in the go-ahead goal, but it was overturned on a Minnesota challenge that Wheeler interfered with Dubnyk.

Patrik Laine scored a pair of power-play goals and Nikolaj Ehlers added his sixth goal of the season for Winnipeg (4-3-0). Scheifele and Dustin Byfuglien each picked up a pair of assists and Wheeler added one.