Sports
October 16, 2017 1:08 pm

Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers honoured by NHL

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates his third period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with teammates at Bell MTS Place on Oct. 14, 2017 in Winnipeg.

Darcy Finley / Getty Images
A A

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after scoring a league-leading five goals over the last seven days.

Ehlers had a hat trick plus a pair of game winners during the stretch. He also posted two assists, helping Winnipeg pick up three straight victories.

RELATED: Ehlers hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets past Edmonton Oilers

The 21-year-old Dane leads the Jets with seven points in five games this season. He is tied for fourth in the NHL when it comes to goal-scoring.

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom round out the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
NHL
NHL First Star of the Week
NHL Three Stars of the Week
Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News