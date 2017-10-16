Winnipeg Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers honoured by NHL
Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week after scoring a league-leading five goals over the last seven days.
Ehlers had a hat trick plus a pair of game winners during the stretch. He also posted two assists, helping Winnipeg pick up three straight victories.
The 21-year-old Dane leads the Jets with seven points in five games this season. He is tied for fourth in the NHL when it comes to goal-scoring.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom round out the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week.
