Masters of Flip join 630 CHED Afternoon News

HGTV stars Dave and Kortney Wilson, who are the stars and hosts of Masters of Flip, are in Edmonton for the Edmonton Fall Home Show and they’ll be making a stop at 630 CHED on Friday afternoon.

The flipping duo met in Nashville, Tenn. after they had both moved from different Ontario cities to pursue county music careers.

After a solid run as a country duo, the two set their sights on flipping houses.

During each episode of Masters of Flip, Kortney and Dave tackle an old, run-down home in Nashville. Rather than take the more affordable step of demolishing the home completely and building anew, the two work to bring the original feel of the home into the modern era.

The two have flipped over 60 homes to date and have begun filming the third season of their show. An air date has not been released.

Kortney and Dave will join Andrew Grose on the 630 CHED Afternoon News from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The interview will be streamed live in this story.