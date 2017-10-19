Alberta wildfires 2017 update: Crowsnest Pass cancels evacuation order; wildfire being held

Evacuation orders in Crowsnest Pass put in place following a wildfire that started on Tuesday afternoon were dropped on Thursday morning amid news the wildfire was being held.

The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass made the announcement on their Facebook page at approximately 9:30 a.m., saying the order for McLaren Ridge, the Carbondale Trailer Court and McGillivray Flats had been rescinded. Remaining evacuation orders for Coleman were also cancelled. Despite this, the municipality remains under a state of local emergency.

Evacuees are asked to visit the municipal office in the 8000 block of 19 Avenue in Coleman to pick up a re-entry information package. The package will include a permit needed prior to re-entry being granted.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the municipal office at 403-562-8833.

READ MORE: Wildfire spurs evacuation, state of emergency in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass

The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday at 5:43 p.m. due to a wildfire located between the Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman.

Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter believes the fire started when strong winds downed power lines in the area at about 3:45 p.m.

Crowsnest Pass is located about 215 kilometres south of Calgary.