Alberta wildfires: evacuation orders, fire bans and wildfire status

Wildfire season is underway in Alberta and it can be a scary and uncertain time for those forced to flee their homes.
Here are links to everything you need to know about evacuation alerts and orders in Alberta, wildfire status and danger, and fire advisories, restrictions and bans.
Emergency information
For the latest information about which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.
For the latest information about wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.
The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.
When people are forced to evacuate their homes, they’re often not given a lot of time to get out. People can prepare ahead of time.
Prepare an emergency kit
The Alberta government recommends taking enough supplies for a minimum of 72 hours.
Supplies to take include:
- snacks like granola or energy bars, dried fruit or trail mix
- medical supplies and prescription drugs
- critical documents like identification, birth certificates, passports, citizenship documents and Social Insurance Numbers
- First Aid kit with gauze, bandages, tape, antibacterial ointment, antiseptic wipes and protective gloves
- sanitation supplies like hand sanitizer, non-medical masks, trash bags and portable cleaning wipes
- emergency cash to cover up to 72 hours of incidental expenses
For a full list of things to include in your emergency kit, visit the Alberta government’s website.
Information for pet owners
Having an emergency kit prepared for your pet can be helpful during an emergency.
Some of the items the government suggests include:
- pet licence
- up-to-date ID
- current medical and vaccination records
- 14-day supply of medications
- pet carrier or crate
- 7-14-day supply of food and water
- extra collar or harness, muzzle, leash
- blankets, towels, toys or other comfort items
- recent photo of you and your pet to prove ownership
- treats
More information on how to prepare to evacuate with pets can be found on the Alberta government’s website.
