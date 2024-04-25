Alberta wildfires: evacuation orders, fire bans and wildfire status

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfire season is underway in Alberta and it can be a scary and uncertain time for those forced to flee their homes.

Here are links to everything you need to know about evacuation alerts and orders in Alberta, wildfire status and danger, and fire advisories, restrictions and bans.

Emergency information

For the latest information about which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information about wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

When people are forced to evacuate their homes, they’re often not given a lot of time to get out. People can prepare ahead of time.

Prepare an emergency kit

The Alberta government recommends taking enough supplies for a minimum of 72 hours.

Supplies to take include:

snacks like granola or energy bars, dried fruit or trail mix

medical supplies and prescription drugs

critical documents like identification, birth certificates, passports, citizenship documents and Social Insurance Numbers

First Aid kit with gauze, bandages, tape, antibacterial ointment, antiseptic wipes and protective gloves

sanitation supplies like hand sanitizer, non-medical masks, trash bags and portable cleaning wipes

emergency cash to cover up to 72 hours of incidental expenses

For a full list of things to include in your emergency kit, visit the Alberta government’s website.

Information for pet owners

Having an emergency kit prepared for your pet can be helpful during an emergency.

Some of the items the government suggests include:

pet licence

up-to-date ID

current medical and vaccination records

14-day supply of medications

pet carrier or crate

7-14-day supply of food and water

extra collar or harness, muzzle, leash

blankets, towels, toys or other comfort items

recent photo of you and your pet to prove ownership

treats

More information on how to prepare to evacuate with pets can be found on the Alberta government’s website.