Cyclists ride across Canada to raise money to support reforestation

A couple of determined cyclists have come to Calgary as part of their ambitious project to help the environment.

They know first-hand what it’s like when wildfires hit and they’re now taking steps to protect the planet.

Solene Soton and Kevin Firmin passed through Calgary on their bicycles as part of an effort that’s seeing them cover a lot of ground this spring and summer.

“We’re cycling across Canada, raising fund for reforestation after last year’s wildfires,” Soton said.

Soton and Firmin, a couple from France, saw the widespread devastation caused by the wildfires around Kelowna, B.C. during the summer of 2023.

They were working as “lifties” at the Big White Ski Resort, helping to run the lifts used by mountain bikers during the warmer months.

“The smoke was everywhere,” Firmin said. “It was really scary.”

When Big White’s lifts were shut down because of the heavy smoke, the couple joined the effort to provide support for evacuees fleeing the wildfires.

“Families came to Big White very worried and anxious, so I helped to take care of the kids and offer families a place to spend time,” Soton said. “Everyone was there to help each other, to lend some clothes, some things to help, even with the dog and pets – everyone was there for each other.”

Soton and Firmin are now hoping to help with their reforestation ride, a project called “The Green Bikes.”

“It’s so important, because with the wildfires we lost so many trees,” Firmin said. “We want to plant trees in areas affected by the wildfires, creating some new life for these area.”

The couple is hoping their ride will raise enough money to plant 10,000 trees.

“It’s a nice way to do something good for the country and for the planet,” Soton said.

Soton and Firmin are planning on taking about two months to cycle from Vancouver to Quebec City.

“What’s great about Canada is that people are so welcoming and interested in the project,” Soton said. “It’s nice. It’s really nice.”