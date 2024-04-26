SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Lac Ste. Anne County bans recreational ATV use due to ‘extreme’ wildfire risk

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta Wildfire provides update on current status in the province'
Alberta Wildfire provides update on current status in the province
Concerns continue about dry conditions across Alberta, sparking more worries about wildfires. The province provided an update on the situation around Alberta, including a wildfire near Peace River. Kabi Moulitharan reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lac Ste. Anne County, Alta., has issued a complete ban on recreational ATV use due to the “extreme fire risk” in the area.

The county said the ban will remain in effect until further notice.

“Due to low precipitation, high winds, and warm temperatures, the fine fuel load – grass and light leafy
vegetation, in all regions of the County is at an extreme risk for ignition from ATV and UTV exhaust
systems,” county officials said in a news release on Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The county pointed to tall grass and crop residues along the trail systems that can act as fuel when in contact with exhaust and sparks from mufflers this time of year.

The county said required agricultural and industrial operation of ATVs or UTVs is exempt from the ban, but advised extreme caution and continuous monitoring.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta Wildfires: How to prepare for evacuation'
Alberta Wildfires: How to prepare for evacuation
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices