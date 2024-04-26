Lac Ste. Anne County bans recreational ATV use due to ‘extreme’ wildfire risk

Send this page to someone via email

Lac Ste. Anne County, Alta., has issued a complete ban on recreational ATV use due to the “extreme fire risk” in the area.

The county said the ban will remain in effect until further notice.

“Due to low precipitation, high winds, and warm temperatures, the fine fuel load – grass and light leafy

vegetation, in all regions of the County is at an extreme risk for ignition from ATV and UTV exhaust

systems,” county officials said in a news release on Friday.

The county pointed to tall grass and crop residues along the trail systems that can act as fuel when in contact with exhaust and sparks from mufflers this time of year.

The county said required agricultural and industrial operation of ATVs or UTVs is exempt from the ban, but advised extreme caution and continuous monitoring.

