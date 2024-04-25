Northwest Alberta residents return home after wildfire evacuation near Peace River

Send this page to someone via email

Residents who were forced to flee their homes earlier this week due to a wildfire in northwestern Alberta are returning home.

A wildfire broke out Tuesday in the Municipal District of Peace No. 135. It is located about 20 kilometres southwest of Peace River and about seven kilometres southeast of Grimshaw, according to Alberta Wildfire.

People who live within five kilometres of the intersection of Township Road 830 and Range Road 231 were told Tuesday evening to evacuate immediately.

The evacuation order was lifted Wednesday evening and people began returning home early Thursday morning.

In an update at 10 a.m. Thursday, the MD of Peace 135 said the Shaftesbury wildfire was being held. Fire crews and emergency personnel remained at the scene.

ATCO crews were also in the area working to re-energize the main line and services at each individual home Thursday morning.

Power lines were damaged by the wildfire, and officials with the MD said “critical and necessary” planned power outages will happen over the next few days so ATCO can safely replace damaged poles.

“We understand this is an inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience as these critical repairs are completed,” the MD said.

The planned outages for people living in Shaftesbury Settlement are as follows:

Friday, April 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“We cannot begin to thank firefighters, emergency personnel, residents, volunteers, farmers and ranchers, local businesses, partnering municipalities and countless citizens and groups who have stepped up to support during this emergency,” the MD said.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.