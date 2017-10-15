Manitoba Moose earn first home win of the season

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose picked up their first home victory of the season on Sunday afternoon.

The Moose scored a pair of powerplay goals in defeating the Cleveland Monsters 4-1 at Bell MTS Place.

Brendan Lemieux scored two goals in the victory. Jansen Harkins and Kyle Connor had the other Moose markers as they evened their record at 2-2 for the season. Both of Lemieux’s goals came in the third period. After scoring 46 seconds into the final frame to give the Moose a two goal cushion, he was awarded his third goal of the season with two minutes remaining after he was hooked on the breakaway with the empty net.

Connor’s goal was his third of the season and he now has points in three straight games. Jack Roslovic recorded one assist to extend his point streak to three games as well.

Eric Comrie stopped 28 of 29 shots for his first win of the campaign. The Moose outshot the Monsters 35-29.

John Mitchell scored the only goal for the Monsters in the loss.

The win marks the end of Manitoba’s brief two game homestand. They’ll now embark on a three game road trip beginning on Friday in Iowa.

