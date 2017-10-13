Manitoba Moose go head-to-head with Cleveland Monsters in home-opener Friday night

The Manitoba Moose season home-opener is at Bell MTS Place Friday night when they will take on the Cleveland Monsters.

Global News is excited to be a community partner of the Moose once again this season.

Game time is 7 p.m. – come early and stop by section 104. Global News personalities will be giving fans a chance to take a souvenir photo in front of Global’s green screen.

RELATED: Winnipeggers enjoy Global News green screen at Festival du Voyageur

Other home-opener activities include a Moose LED Wristband Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, as well as a fridge-magnet-schedule giveaway.

If you still don’t have tickets for tonight, use this Global promo code.