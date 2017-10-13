Canadian woman killed in Las Vegas remembered during memorial Friday in Brandon, Man.

Tara Roe was remembered by family and friends Friday afternoon during a memorial service in her hometown of Brandon, Man.

Roe, from Okotoks, Alta., was at Route 91 Harvest Festival with her husband and friends celebrating their anniversary on Oct. 1 when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street.

RELATED: Childhood friends mourn death of Tara Roe in Las Vegas shooting: ‘She is a force that will be missed’

Roe and her husband Zach got separated in the crowd and chaos after gunfire erupted. It wasn’t until the following evening that he received the news she had died.

She was one of 58 people shot and killed in the attack.

The 34-year-old worked as a model in Calgary and was a mother to two young boys.

RELATED: Alberta woman, Tara Roe, 4th Canadian killed at festival

“There are two little boys today that don’t have a mom,” family friend Loretta Hamilton previously told Global News. “There’s a handsome young man who does not have his wife…Our beautiful friends, Mark and Brenda, who are missing their daughter.”

The memorial service is expected to run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and Roe’s father is expected to issue a statement afterwards at 4 p.m. CT.