2 arrested after crime spree involving stolen school bus near Breton

Two suspects are in police custody and facing a slew of charges after an armed robbery and police chase involving several Alberta communities.

At 8:15 a.m. Friday, RCMP were called about a gas and dash with a school bus. Police say the school bus was stolen on Oct. 4 from the Rimbey area.

Shortly after, RCMP were called to a report of a man who was robbed after he stopped to help a school bus stopped on Highway 22. A man carrying a knife stole the other man’s Dodge pickup truck, RCMP said. Then, the suspect allegedly stole cigarettes from a gas station and fled. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

RCMP from Thorsby, Breton and Rocky Mountain House converged on the scene and found the stolen Dodge truck on Highway 22. The truck didn’t stop for police but RCMP said it was “soon disabled using a tire deflation device.”

Police said the suspect tried to get into another civilian vehicle and while trying to steal it, stabbed the driver. The driver suffered a minor cut and was treated by EMS on scene.

RCMP arrested the suspect as well as a woman in the stolen Dodge truck.

Jason Bryanton, 36, of Rimbey, has been charged with:

Rocky Mountain House offences:

– Robbery (knife)

– Flight from police

– Possession of stolen property

– Assault with a weapon

– Assaulting a police officer

– Resisting arrest

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Possession of a weapon dangerous to public

– Driving disqualified

– Theft under $5,000 (two counts)

– Possession of stolen property over $5,000

– Robbery with a weapon (knife)

– Possession of a weapon dangerous to public

– Mischief under $5,000

– Driving disqualified

– Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (offence date Oct. 4, 2017)

– Driving disqualified (offence date Oct. 4, 2017)

– Uttering threats

– Mischief over $5,000

Shari Connolly, 37, has been charged with:

– Robbery

– Flight from police

– Possession stolen property

– Failing to comply with undertaking

Both suspects are currently in custody at the Rocky Mountain House RCMP detachment, police said in a news release on Friday evening.

“The outcome of these circumstances is a positive one in that we had both subjects located and in custody fairly quickly after the start of events this morning,” Sgt. Cory Kyle said. “We appreciate the assistance of several members of the public who provided us timely information and allowed us to successfully do our job.”

Thorsby is located about 75 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. Breton is about 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.