Charges laid against driver shot by police in southwest Edmonton on Tuesday
A 22-year-old man who was shot by Edmonton police after they alleged that he rammed one of their vehicles and ran over an officer’s foot is now facing 22 charges.
They include three counts of assaulting a peace officer while carrying weapon.
One of two passengers in the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, is also facing charges.
On Tuesday night, members of the Edmonton Police Service’s (EPS) Specialized Traffic Apprehension Team were “conducting investigations” in the area of 44 Avenue and 211 Street in connection with “suspicious vehicles in an area frequented by people in the drug trade.”
“During an attempted traffic stop, an incident occurred when one of the vehicles attempted to flee,” EPS said.
“During ýthe incident, two officers were injured, and an officer discharged his service pistol, injuring the driver of the vehicle.”
The driver was taken to hospital while two passengers were arrested at the scene. Police said the driver was released from hospital on Wednesday and charged along with one of the passengers. The second passenger was not charged.
Police say Everett Lovell White, 22, was driving the vehicle. He has been charged with:
- assaulting peace officer while carrying weapon (x3)
- flight from a peace officer (motor vehicle) no injury
- dangerous driving
- disqualified driving (criminal)
- careless storage of a firearm
- possessing an offensive weapon dangerous to the public (x2)
- possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon
- possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon with ammunition readily accessible
- possessing a weapon knowing the serial number has been altered/defaced/removed
- possessing a weapon/firearm in a vehicle
- possessing a prohibited firearm
- careless use/storage of a firearm
- carrying a concealed weapon/prohibited device or ammunition
- knowingly possessing a prohibited restricted weapon
- unauthorized possession of a restricted/prohibited weapon
- breach of undertaking
- disobeying a court order
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of stolen property under $5,000 (proceeds of crime)
Police say Francis Arthur Primeau, 21, was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the incident. He has been charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing a weapon knowing the serial number has been altered/defaced/removed
- possessing a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition readily accessible
- prohibited firearm/weapon in vehicle
- knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon
- possessing a weapon dangerous to the public
- careless use/storage of a firearm
- possession of a controlled substance
Police did not say when White and Primeau were expected to make court appearances.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.
ASIRT is tasked with investigating incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”
