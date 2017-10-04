Canada
October 4, 2017
Updated: October 4, 2017 2:10 am

EPS confirms ‘police incident’ in southwest Edmonton, says details to be provided later

By Online journalist  Global News

The Edmonton Police Service said it plans to release details about a “police incident” in the southwest part of the city on Tuesday night after witnesses told Global News they had seen a significant police presence in the Hamptons neighbourhood.

Police would not confirm what happened but said the incident occurred in The Hamptons, in the general area of 44 Avenue or 204 Street.

One witness told Global News that 14 vehicles sped past her home, including police vehicles and at least one ambulance.

More to come…

