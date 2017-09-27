Suspicious Death
Vancouver police investigating suspicious death of two people

By Digital Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Vancouver Police are at a home in the area of West 64th and Hudson Street, investigating what appears to be two suspicious deaths. Global’s Catherine Urquhart reports.

Police have been called to a residence in southwest Vancouver for what appears to be the suspicious death of two people.

At least a dozen investigators are on scene at a home near West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street.

Detectives from VPD’s Homicide Unit have been called to the scene to take over the investigation.

One resident, Tina Kramer, said she lives nearby and added the incident is unusual for the area.

“These are all families… It’s very safe as far as I know.”

Another resident said he didn’t hear any gunfire this afternoon.

~With files from Kyle Benning
