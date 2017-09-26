Anthony George pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of EMDC inmate Adam Kargus

Anthony Maurice George, the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) inmate charged in the October 2013 beating death of his cellmate Adam Kargus, pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday in a London courtroom.

The guilty plea comes nearly four years after Kargus’ death at the troubled London jail.

The 29-year-old Sarnia man was just two weeks into his sentence when he was beaten to death in his cell on Oct. 31, 2013. His body was found by EMDC staff around 10 a.m. the next morning in the jail’s showers. An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma.

Kargus was being held at the jail for using stolen IDs to purchase cellphones in Sarnia and had been sentenced to 165 days in jail.

George, who had a history of violence, was charged with second-degree murder shortly after Kargus’ death.

Tuesday’s guilty plea came as a surprise, said Kevin Egan, the London lawyer representing hundreds of EMDC inmates in a class-action lawsuit against the province over conditions inside the jail.

“It’s somewhat anti-climatic, I guess, given we had expected to hear several weeks of testimony about the events leading to Adam’s death,” he said.

Sentencing is set to take place Oct. 6

This story will be updated.