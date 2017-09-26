Houston police search for suspects who looted beauty shop in wake of Hurricane Harvey

About a month after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, the city’s police department has put out a call to assist in finding suspects in several robberies at a local beauty supply store.

On the night of Aug. 29, only a few days after the major hurricane hit, the Supreme Beauty Supply was broken into, according to Houston Police.

Police say several suspects drove up in a grey Chevrolet Tahoe, pried open the front door and then made their way through the store removing items and loading them into the vehicle.

The men were caught on surveillance video, released by police Tuesday, removing hair and other products from the business.

Once the vehicle was full, the suspects then got on top of the Tahoe and drove off. Police say it’s believed the men are also responsible for breaking into a liquor store nearby.

But it wasn’t the only robbery the store went through that night.

A short time later, police say two men unrelated to the first incident pulled up in a stolen boat and started removing items from the business.

Through a tip, Houston Police say they’ve identified one of the two men in this incident as being wanted in a case of burglary of building through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Other individuals were also seen on surveillance video, taking items from the business throughout the night and into Aug. 30, police said.

As the crimes took place during a natural disaster, police say the penalty range is “at an enhanced level.”