Cat drowned in pet carrier south of Bobcaygeon

SPCA agents are looking for the person responsible for drowning a cat in its carrier in Sturgeon Lake sometime this weekend.

Agent Donna Neale said a man taking water from the lake found the carrier on Sunday near Kawartha Lakes Road 24, south of Bobcaygeon.

In the carrier with the cat was a large, heavy rock, wrapped in a paper towel.

“It was so deliberate, done on purpose, willfully causing distress, causing death,” Neale said. “It’s a shame.”

The cat was a male, at least 10 years old. There are scratch marks on the inside of the carrier; Neale believes the animal tried to escape the carrier as it sank.

The rock, she said, was located toward the rear of the carrier.

“This is a very heavy rock,” she said. “It would have sunk quickly to the bottom.”

Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes executive director Henny Venus says he can only speculate on what would motivate someone to do this.

He said it’s possible someone didn’t want to pay a surrender fee at the shelter, or couldn’t afford to properly euthanize the animal.

But, he said, there are always options available to pet owners who can no longer care for animals.

“There are all kinds of channels that we can connect to re-home your animal,” Venus said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ontario SPCA or the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes.