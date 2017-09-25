Winnipeg Blue Bombers trade receiver to Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers completed a trade on Monday. The Bombers announced they’ve traded national receiver Brett Blaszko to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In return the Bombers acquired a conditional draft choice in the 2018 CFL Draft.

RELATED: WATCH: Winnipeg Blue Bombers discuss rain-filled win over Ottawa Redblacks

Blaszko, 24, has yet to appear in a CFL game. He spent the entire season on the Bombers practice roster after the six foot four Canadian pass catcher was cut by the BC Lions at the end of their training camp.

Blaszko was on the Lions practice roster for his rookie season after he was selected in the third round 23rd overall in the 2016 CFL Draft. He was the 2012 Canada West rookie of the year with the Calgary Dinos and was named a CIS All-Canadian in 2014.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers add former NFL receiver

The Bombers return to the practice field on Tuesday following last week’s victory over the Ottawa RedBlacks.