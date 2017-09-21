Winnipeg Blue Bombers add former NFL receiver

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers moved quickly to fill the void left by the departure of receiver TJ Thorpe.

Just a day after Thorpe was given his release, the Bombers signed former NFL receiver Chris Givens to their practice roster.

“Speedy receiver,” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “Fairly good size, obviously he has some games under his belt and had some success.”

Givens, 27, played four years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and the Baltimore Ravens. He also attended training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

In 60 career games in the NFL he made 107 catches for 1,779 yards with five touchdowns. Givens was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft.

