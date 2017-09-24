Officer in hospital, 33-year-old man dead after Winnipeg confrontation

A 33-year-old man who was shot by police after allegedly stabbing an officer late Saturday afternoon has died.

Winnipeg police said just after 4 p.m., a member of the Tactical Support Team responded to an altercation in the 100 block of Madrigal Close, in the Maples area.

A confrontation ensued between the officer and the suspect before the suspect allegedly stabbed the officer in the upper body, causing a serious injury.

The 33-year-old was then shot by another attending member of the WPS. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead late Saturday.

The officer was also taken to hospital, but was upgraded from unstable to stable condition on Sunday morning.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.