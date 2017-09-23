Winnipeg police investigating after man stabbed, assaulted by 5 teens

Winnipeg’s Major Crime Unit is investigating after a 45-year-old man was stabbed and assaulted by a group of teenagers on Friday night.

Police say at approximately 10:30 p.m., a man was walking near Salter Street and St. Johns Avenue when he was approached by five teenagers.

According to Winnipeg police, the group swarmed the man and stabbed him in the lower body before fleeing the area.

Officers arrived on scene and applied a tactical tourniquet to the victim in order to stabilize him. He was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say they do not believe the victim and the teens knew each other.