Woman arrested after brandishing gun, swinging machete at Kardashians’ DASH boutique

LOS ANGELES – A woman was arrested after pointing a gun at employees inside the Kardashian-owned boutique in West Hollywood and then returning hours later and waving a machete at reporters outside, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Maricia Medrano, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assault and making criminal threats, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Medrano walked into the DASH boutique late Thursday morning, pointed a handgun at two employees and shouted “stay away from Cuba,” the statement said. She then knocked several items off a counter and left.

About two hours later, Medrano returned with a 14-inch (36-centimetre) machete and swung it at reporters and photographers who had gathered outside, threatening to stab them, the statement said.

The woman was captured on video saying, “The Kardashians will be executed if they step on communist territory.”

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian visited Havana, Cuba, in May 2016.

No one was injured, and Medrano got away both times before deputies arrived.

Sheriff’s investigators served a search warrant at Medrano’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday night and found two guns that fire BB-like projectiles. The guns looked similar to the one used inside the store, the statement said.

Medrano was arrested and held on $50,000 bail.

A message left at a number listed for Medrano in public records wasn’t immediately returned. The sheriff’s department did not know if she had a lawyer.

The three Kardashian sisters founded DASH, which sells clothing and accessories, in 2006. There is a second store in Miami Beach, Florida.