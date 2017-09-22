East meets west as Saint John and Calgary mayors talk Energy East Pipeline

Two mayors from opposite sides of the country reaffirmed their commitment to the Energy East Pipeline and slammed a delay in the application to build the $15.7-billion project.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi played host to Saint John, N.B.’s Don Darling this week and on Friday they spoke together at a joint press conference in Calgary.

“(The city of Calgary) believe that Energy East is key to Canada’s prosperity, that pipelines are the safest way to move oil and we know that companies making multibillion-dollar investments in energy infrastructure require regulatory certainty,” said Nenshi.

“There are many, many benefits to this nation building project.”

Both mayors, even though their cities are more than 4,500 kms apart, say that they’re on the same page — facing an uncertain future on an important project.

“Three years into the process and the rules are changing,” said Darling. “The project applicant and key stakeholders across Canada do not have clarity regarding the regulatory review.”

“This is concerning and unacceptable.”

The pair stressed that the pipeline project would produce economic benefits and thousands of jobs for workers across the country. Darling said that as many 3,500 full-time and spinoff jobs would come to his city and province.

Both advocated for the federal government and the National Energy Board (NEB) hearing process to get the regulatory process back on track.