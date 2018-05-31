Global BC: Canada Day at Canada Place 2018

Join Global BC, CKNW, Rock 101 and The World Famous CFOX on Sunday, July 1 as we celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday during Canada Day at Canada Place.

With an estimated 300,000-plus participants along Vancouver’s waterfront, this is western Canada’s premier Canada Day event for more than 30 years and the largest Canada Day celebration outside of our nation’s capital!

Free and family-friendly programming will include a citizenship ceremony — hosted by Global News Hour at 6 anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui — welcoming 60 new Canadians as well as:

Daytime event featuring two performance stages with artists including JoJo Mason, Kutapira, Marcus Mosely Chorale and Perry Erlich’s ShowStoppers, Early Spirit, En Karma, Weaves and more.

Innovation Zone

Canadian Forces Zone with incredible displays and interactive exhibits

Canada On Screen featuring videos from the National Film Board of Canada

Picnic Plaza with picnic tables, community performances, and family-friendly activities

Food trucks

Fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. simulcast on Rock 101.

In addition to all the festivities, Global News will be broadcasting on location:

Global News at Noon

Global News Hour at 6

Also, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. you’ll have a chance to have your free snapshot taken in the Global BC Community Tent!

Find the CKNW team for your chance to record your own news story and see if you have what it takes to be a junior reporter!

The World Famous CFOX will be on-site with our exciting balloon Popping Boom Blaster game and great prizes.

Rock 101 will be broadcasting live from noon to 6 p.m. with Craig Thullner and handing out great prizes.

All stations will be handing out thousands of Canada Day 150th foam hats.

Did you have your picture taken? Click here to find it.