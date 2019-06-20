Canada Day

June 20, 2019 7:44 pm

Global BC: Canada Day at Canada Place 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News
Join Global BCCKNWRock 101 and The World Famous CFOX on Monday, July 1 as we celebrate Canada’s 152nd birthday during Canada Day at Canada Place.

With an estimated 300,000-plus participants, this has been western Canada’s premier Canada Day event for more than 30 years and the largest Canada Day celebration outside of our nation’s capital.

Free and family-friendly programming will include a citizenship ceremony welcoming dozens of new Canadians as well as:

· Daytime musical and dance performances that reflect Canada’s talent and diversity, with DiRTY RADiO, Old Soul Rebel, Bitterly Divine, Marieme and many more.
· Coast Capital Savings Youth Zone & Stage
· Innovation Zone
· Kids’ Zone
· Picnic Plaza
· Food trucks
· Fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. simulcast on Rock 101.

Global News and 980 CKNW will be broadcasting on location throughout the day

You can also watch the Canada Day fireworks LIVE starting at 10:30 p.m. on BC1 and above.

Did you have your picture taken? Click here to find it.

