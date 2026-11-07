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1 comment

  1. Mark
    November 7, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    Before the keyboard warriors say anything, sorry for the spelling and grammar errors. Accidentally hit send before proof reading.

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Captured bear undergoes DNA testing to determine involvement in deadly attack

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted November 7, 2026 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bella Coola fatal bear attack investigation'
Bella Coola fatal bear attack investigation
WATCH: Bella Coola fatal bear attack investigation
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The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it has captured one grizzly bear as it tries to find the animals linked to a fatal attack on a mother and daughter in Bella Coola earlier this week.

Officers said one person’s remains were found in the Snooka West Trail area on Monday and the second person’s remains were found Tuesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe page identified the victims as Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed.

In an update Friday evening, BCCOS said the bear will be safely cared for while forensic DNA matching and other tools are used to determine if it was involved in the attack.

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The service said any bears involved in the attack will be killed to protect public safety. Unrelated bears will be released.

BCCOS said it also has forensic and other evidence for a 2025 bear attack in the same area.

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In that incident, a group of schoolchildren and teachers were attacked by a grizzly bear. Eleven were injured in the attack.

“Bear sightings have been reported near the area of the attack, and the public is urged to continue avoiding the West Snooka Trail area,” BCCOS said.

A team of conservation officers remain on the ground in Bella Coola as trapping efforts continue.

Authorities said they do not know if more than one bear was involved in the attack.

– With files from Global News’ Amy Judd

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