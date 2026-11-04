Mother and daughter believed to be killed in grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola

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A mother and daughter have been killed in a suspected grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said one person’s remains were found in the Snooka West Trail area on Monday.

The second person’s remains were found on Tuesday afternoon during search efforts by conservation officers and the RCMP.

A GoFundMe page has identified the victims as Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed.

A family member started the fundraiser and said Balcarras recently moved to Bella Coola to start a new career and begin a new chapter in her life.

“Selah was just 20 years old, with her whole life ahead of her. She was only beginning her journey into adulthood, making this loss even more heartbreaking,” the crowdfunding campaign reads.

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“Jenny leaves behind three young adult children — a son and two daughters — as well as a grandchild. They are now faced with the devastating loss of their mother and sister while also having to navigate the unexpected financial burden of arranging funeral services and covering the associated expenses for both Jenny and Selah.”

1:14 Suspected fatal grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola

The BC Conservation Officer Service said in an update on Wednesday afternoon that officers are searching for any bears involved in the attack.

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It said any bears determined to be involved will be killed to protect public safety.

“No bears were captured in our traps overnight,” Insp. Jeff Tyre with the BC Conservation Officer Service, said.

“We have a team of conservation officers here on the ground of Bella Coola working diligently on these efforts. This is highly dangerous work, and we again want to stress the importance of public staying away from the Snooka West Trail area at this time.”

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Tyre said they do not know if more than one bear was involved in the attack.