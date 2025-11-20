Officials investigating possible grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers and police are responding to a reported grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola Thursday.

One community member tells Global News that several people were hurt in the attack, which happened near Acwsalcta School.

Speaking to Global News, RCMP North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said they were informed about the bear attack just after 1:30 p.m. and that it involved students.

Mounties are still working to determine the exact number of people injured and their ages.

On Facebook, the B.C Conservation Officer Service says it is on scene with RCMP, and asked residents to stay out of the forested and river area near the 4 Mile subdivision of the community until further notice.

Word of the attack first came through the Nuxalk Nation’s social media, which said a “bear incident” occurred in the 4 Mile area. It later said that an aggressive bear is in the area, cautioning residents not to go looking for it.

In a statement, Nuxalk Nation Chief Samuel Schooner said, “We are devastated for the individuals and families impacted by the bear incident.”

“All individuals involved are receiving medical support and our priority is to ensure that they are safe. I have connected with the family members who are affected and my team and I are in the process of gathering more information to share with our community.”

The First Nation says the bear involved has not been located as of Thursday night.

On its Facebook page, Acwsalcta School said it will be closed Friday due to the bear incident.