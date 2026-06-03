Injured lynx meets Premier Wab Kinew at Winnipeg zoo

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Manitoba’s premier was on hand to lend a hand as Lumi the orphaned lynx began her new life at Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Lumi was found last fall after a dog injured her and killed her mother.

The attack left the wild cat with a damaged eye and seizures, and veterinarians determined she couldn’t be released back into the wild.

Premier Wab Kinew has been checking on Lumi since she was rescued, saying he feels a connection because the lynx is his clan animal.

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Lumi has been in quarantine at the zoo since March and is now free to explore her surroundings.

View image in full screen Premier Wab Kinew helped release Lumi the lynx into her into her new enclosure. John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Charlene Berkvens, director of animal health at the zoo, says Lumi is doing well after eye surgery and that her seizures seem to have stabilized.

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Kinew says the return is uplifting for all.

“Seeing my relative, in a new happy home is very, very positive, and I think Manitobans love wildlife and love animals so much,” Kinew said Wednesday.