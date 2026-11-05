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Police escorting students in Bella Coola after fatal grizzly attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 5, 2026 4:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bella Coola bear attack victims identified'
Bella Coola bear attack victims identified
People in Bella Coola are devastated by what's believed to be a fatal grizzly bear attack. A mother and her adult daughter were killed and, as Angela Jung reports, the incident is bringing back painful memories of another incident that happened almost a year ago.
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Additional RCMP officers have been deployed to Bella Coola to help escort students to school after a suspected fatal grizzly bear attack.

The Nuxalk Nation said in a social media update that police will also be conducting more night patrols in the area and offering voluntary rides home for youth who are out at night.

They will also escort students from the school bus.

The community is also recommending an 8 p.m. curfew, which will not be enforced, and asks everyone to make sure no food or attractants are left outside and fruit are removed from trees.

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If anyone sees a bear, they are asked to call the RAPP line 1-877-952-7277.

Click to play video: 'Bella Coola fatal bear attack investigation'
Bella Coola fatal bear attack investigation

These precautions are being taken after a mother and daughter were killed in the suspected grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola.

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The BC Conservation Officer Service said one person’s remains were found in the Snooka West Trail area on Monday.

The second person’s remains were found on Tuesday afternoon during search efforts by conservation officers and the RCMP.

A GoFundMe page has identified the victims as Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed.

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