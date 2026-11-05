Police escorting students in Bella Coola after fatal grizzly attack

Send this page to someone via email

Additional RCMP officers have been deployed to Bella Coola to help escort students to school after a suspected fatal grizzly bear attack.

The Nuxalk Nation said in a social media update that police will also be conducting more night patrols in the area and offering voluntary rides home for youth who are out at night.

They will also escort students from the school bus.

The community is also recommending an 8 p.m. curfew, which will not be enforced, and asks everyone to make sure no food or attractants are left outside and fruit are removed from trees.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

If anyone sees a bear, they are asked to call the RAPP line 1-877-952-7277.

4:26 Bella Coola fatal bear attack investigation

These precautions are being taken after a mother and daughter were killed in the suspected grizzly bear attack in Bella Coola.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Conservation Officer Service said one person’s remains were found in the Snooka West Trail area on Monday.

The second person’s remains were found on Tuesday afternoon during search efforts by conservation officers and the RCMP.

A GoFundMe page has identified the victims as Jenny Balcarras and her daughter, Selah Reed.