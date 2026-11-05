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Crime

Cadet captain unable to walk after ‘senseless attack’ during Hamilton poppy drive

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 5, 2026 10:06 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Deeply concerning and disheartening,” 12-year-old arrested after assault on air cadet leader during poppy distribution'
‘Deeply concerning and disheartening,” 12-year-old arrested after assault on air cadet leader during poppy distribution
Hamilton police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old, and 48-year-old after a 59-year-old Canadian Air Cadet leader suffered life-altering injuries during an assault while handing out Remembrance Day poppies. Lexy Benedict reports.
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A man who suffered life-altering injuries during an incident involving air cadets collecting donations for poppies underwent same-day spinal surgery and is now in rehabilitation, his son says.

Capt. Kenneth Kunkel cannot walk for the “foreseeable future,” according to a statement from his son, Christopher Kunkel, who said the family has been “decimated” by the “senseless attack.”

The 59-year-old was supervising the cadets outside a restaurant in Hamilton, Ont., on Nov. 1 when two youths allegedly approached and blew an air horn directly into their ears, Hamilton police said.

Police said Kunkel followed the youths into the restaurant and confronted them. During the ensuing struggle, an adult woman intervened and allegedly assaulted him, causing him to fall, before one youth allegedly struck him several times.

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Christopher said his father’s legs buckled and he lost movement during the confrontation after the woman allegedly became involved. He said Kenneth told bystanders that he needed help and could not move his legs.

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“After an unforgettable Halloween evening where Captain Kenneth Kunkel walked his four grandchildren around the neighbourhood to visit friends and neighbours, we are decimated by the senseless attack that may have forever robbed four kids of their grandfather’s playful, loving tendencies,” Christopher said.

His father has been helping cadets for almost 20 years, he said, adding Kenneth was instrumental in his own journey through the cadet program and into service with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Christopher said his father’s work also influenced former cadets who later joined municipal police services, the RCMP and the military, or became more involved in their communities.

“Even as he got older, Captain Kenneth Kunkel would physically prepare for weeks in advance so he could train with cadets and be a role model as they underwent fitness evaluations as part of the cadet program,” he said.

A crowdfunding campaign has been established to help financially support Kunkel’s recovery.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested Sunday and was charged with assault level one as well as aggravated assault. A 48-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.

Police did not announce charges against the second youth.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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