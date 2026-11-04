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Crime

Man seriously injured in Hamilton assault involving cadets selling poppies

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 4, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
Poppy campaign fundraising box. March 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Poppy campaign fundraising box. March 26, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan /Global News
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A 59-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries after intervening in an incident involving air cadets selling poppies over the weekend, Hamilton police say.

The man was supervising the cadets outside a restaurant at 1223 Barton St. E. Sunday afternoon when two youths allegedly approached and blew an air horn directly into their ears, police said in a news release.

He then followed the youths into the restaurant to confront them.

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“A struggle ensued and an adult female who was not initially involved in the altercation jumped in to assist the youths,” police said.

Police allege the woman assaulted the man, who fell to the ground. One of the youths then hit the victim several times before leaving the restaurant. The woman also left the scene before police arrived.

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“Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim inside the restaurant suffering from serious injuries. Hamilton Paramedic Services attended and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered life-altering,” police said.

“A short time later, officers located the two youths at a nearby retail store after receiving reports of a new, unrelated disturbance.”

A 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault level one as well as aggravated assault. A 48-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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