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Canada

Kelowna supportive housing fire leaves tenants with terminated rental agreements

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 4, 2026 9:58 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Displaced Kelowna residents face uncertain future'
Displaced Kelowna residents face uncertain future
Dozens of people displaced by a fire at their Kelowna supportive housing complex last month face an uncertain future. As Klaudia Van Eemmerik reports, while some have found new living arrangements, others may be spending the winter outdoors.
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A Kelowna supportive housing complex remains vacant one month after a fire forced all 50 residents from their homes, with extensive smoke and water damage expected to require lengthy remediation work.

“We’re devastated. It’s a loss for Kelowna and we’re heartbroken,” said Patricia Bacon, executive director of the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay.

The Hearthstone supportive housing facility on Commerce Avenue was largely spared by the Oct. 5 fire, which was contained to one unit.

However, the resulting damage has left the building uninhabitable and prompted the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay to terminate residents’ tenancy agreements under what is known as a frustrated tenancy.

A frustrated tenancy occurs when a rental property becomes uninhabitable through circumstances beyond the control of either the landlord or tenant.

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“It’s considered a frustrated tenancy, when due to no fault of the landlord or tenant, there is no habitable space to rent, usually earthquakes, fires, this kind of stuff,” Bacon explained.

The John Howard Society says it has helped residents find alternative accommodations, including shelter spaces and beds, although not everyone accepted the options offered.

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“We found some shelter places, some shelter beds, etc. So nobody was put out on the street,” Bacon said. “Some people, however, did not choose the options that we made available to them. Some people actually chose to use the outdoor encampments.”

With winter approaching, questions remain about what additional supports may be available to those affected.

The City of Kelowna says it’s aware of the situation and recognizes the challenges residents are facing as they navigate next steps for housing.

“Staff are working with BC Housing outreach teams to identify and respond to the immediate needs of residents who have not yet accessed shelter or temporary housing options,” said Stephanie Martin, social development supervisor for the City of Kelowna.

Before remediation work can begin, assessments must be completed to determine the full extent of the damage. Crews must also finish collecting any belongings that can be salvaged from the building.

Click to play video: 'Court orders end to Penticton encampment'
Court orders end to Penticton encampment

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

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For Bacon, the closure represents a significant loss of an important resource for some of Kelowna’s most vulnerable residents.

“It’s so important to have this kind of housing available for folks who are very vulnerable, where the support staff are there to offer compassionate care and supports and navigation and stuff, healthcare. We had a food program in there,” she said. “All of that is lost.”

The facility is not expected to reopen until sometime in 2027, leaving residents and the community without an important source of supportive housing in the meantime.

Click to play video: 'The future of housing density in B.C.'
The future of housing density in B.C.

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