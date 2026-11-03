Boycott grows against Russia hockey reinstatement, leaves questions about World Juniors

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Growing protests in international hockey over Russia’s return to competition could impact the upcoming world junior championship in Alberta.

Sweden, Finland, Czechia and Latvia are refusing to play against Russia in international competition.

Norway said it will not play the Russians at the men’s world championship in 2027, Austria oppose Russia’s return but has made no mention of not competing, and Denmark has also reportedly refused to play Russia.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last week that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) must reinstate Russian teams, beginning with the world juniors, which start Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

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Hockey Canada said Friday it was seeking clarity from the IIHF on how Russia’s return would impact the competition. The organization did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

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Following the decision on October 30th, Canada’s Secretary of Sport Adam van Koeverden said the federal government strongly opposes the court’s decision.

“We take great pride in welcoming the world to compete at the highest level and sharing the hospitality and spirit that define us as Canadians. But with that pride also comes a responsibility to uphold our principles and values,” he said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Canada’s stance on Russia’s actions has not changed, the minister said.

“Canada maintains, as it has since 2022, that Russia should not be represented in international sport competitions while Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable full-scale invasion against Ukraine continues,” van Koeverden said.

“Canada will maintain restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes at events hosted in Canada that receive funding from the Government of Canada and explore further options to ensure that the Russian government is held accountable.”

1:55 What’s Canada’s decision after Russia hockey team ban lifted?

German federation board chair Frank H. Lutz wrote on the organization’s website, “We reject the return of Russian national teams to international ice hockey tournaments.”

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Germany is the host of the 2027 men’s world championship, and Ukraine is a participating country.

“Allowing Russia to participate would have significant security, political, and economic consequences for us as hosts,” Lutz said last week.

Canada’s federal government has said it opposes Russia’s return and will maintain restrictions on Russian athletes at events in Canada that receive federal funding. Hockey Canada confirmed the world juniors has no federal funding. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province would comply with the CAS ruling.