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Crime

Classes cancelled as SIU investigates death at U of T Mississauga

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 3, 2026 8:34 am
2 min read
University of Toronto Mississauga View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police cars block a road near the University of Toronto Mississauga campus in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press
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The University of Toronto cancelled classes at its Mississauga campus Tuesday after a 19-year-old man was found dead in a student residence following a police response Monday night.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances because Peel Regional Police officers were at the scene when the man died.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peel police received reports that a man had assaulted a woman in Brampton. Officers located a suspect around 9 p.m. at a student residence near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

The university issued a shelter-in-place order for students near McLuhan Court, a residence complex housing hundreds of first-year students, while police responded.

“A gunshot was heard and the man was found inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased early this morning,” the SIU said.

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“As Peel Regional Police officers were in and around the scene at the time of the man’s death, the SIU was notified and invoked its mandate.”

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No other injuries were reported.

Peel Regional Police cars block a road near the University of Toronto Mississauga campus in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police cars block a road near the University of Toronto Mississauga campus in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

The university said it cancelled classes out of compassion for more than 2,000 students living in residence and others affected by the incident. The shelter-in-place order was also lifted.

“Employees who were likewise required to shelter in place on campus last night will also take the time they need for their wellbeing,” the school said in a notice.

“UTM recognizes that over the coming days there will be many questions from members of our community. Please know that we are here to support you and our community.”

Peel police said in a statement Tuesday officers entered the unit after making multiple unsuccessful attempts to communicate with the man. He was found dead, bringing the incident to an end at approximately 1:30 a.m.

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Police said they would hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

The SIU said four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

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