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Crime

Shelter-in-place order for students at U of T Mississauga campus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2026 11:36 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
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Students at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus have been told to shelter in place after reports of police activity near a student housing building.

The school says on social media that emergency responders are at the scene at McLuhan Court residence.

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It says students should shelter in place until they’re given further instructions.

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Peel Regional Police says on social media there’s a large police presence on scene and that while the situation is “contained,” the public should avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Peel Regional Paramedic Services says police asked them to stage nearby and that they had not taken any patients.

The university says on its website that McLuhan Court provides beds to hundreds of first-year students.

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