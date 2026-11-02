Shelter-in-place order for students at U of T Mississauga campus

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Students at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus have been told to shelter in place after reports of police activity near a student housing building.

The school says on social media that emergency responders are at the scene at McLuhan Court residence.

We have received reports of police activity at 3330 residence road Mcluhan Court residence at the UTM. Shelter in place until further instructions. Emergency Responders have been notified and are on scene. Please refer to UTAlerts for updates: https://t.co/QKwWfnH5IN — U of T Mississauga (@UTM) November 3, 2026

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It says students should shelter in place until they’re given further instructions.

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Peel Regional Police says on social media there’s a large police presence on scene and that while the situation is “contained,” the public should avoid the area.

ACTIVE INCIDENT Mississauga Rd / Outer Cir UTM

Large police presence

Avoid the area

Situation is contained

More info as we have it

Media officer headed to the scene

C/R: 9:11 pm

PR260372762 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 3, 2026

A spokesperson for Peel Regional Paramedic Services says police asked them to stage nearby and that they had not taken any patients.

The university says on its website that McLuhan Court provides beds to hundreds of first-year students.